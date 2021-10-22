Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

