Crust Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00146073 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006347 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.04 or 0.00621169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

