Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.17 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

