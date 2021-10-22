Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 29,305 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the period. Asana accounts for 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 118,512 shares valued at $9,995,585. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.32. 43,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion and a PE ratio of -72.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

