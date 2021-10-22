iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

