Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $7,725,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,286.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,724,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,381 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 331,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,218,244. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

