Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.73 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.