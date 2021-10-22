Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $41.42 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.