Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,849,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

