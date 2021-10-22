First Growth Investment Manager LP Purchases 100 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up 0.4% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $9,175,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.00.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $806.60. 967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -432.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $690.76 and a 200-day moving average of $595.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

