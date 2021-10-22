SSI Investment Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

IYW stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,783. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

