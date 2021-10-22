Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37. Globe Life also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.05 EPS.

GL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,435. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.