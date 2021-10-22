Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stock Holdings Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $280.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.