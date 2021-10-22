Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $127.64 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $127,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $124.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $127.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

