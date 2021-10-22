Ensemble Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 3.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $38,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,528. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

