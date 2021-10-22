FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,346,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,000. United Microelectronics makes up about 6.7% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of United Microelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 85,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.