Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%.

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,070. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $425.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

