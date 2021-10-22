Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Herc stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,995. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $190.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

