Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

NYSE:CE traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.74. 12,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.70. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

