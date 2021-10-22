S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

