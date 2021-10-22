Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 784.60

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of brokerages have commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 760 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 18,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,268. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £999.19 million and a P/E ratio of 45.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.