Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 784.60

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of brokerages have commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 760 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 18,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,268. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £999.19 million and a P/E ratio of 45.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.