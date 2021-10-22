Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.712 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $653.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $654.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

