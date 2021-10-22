American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 208,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,792,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.