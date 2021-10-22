Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,386. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 30,662.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 128.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.