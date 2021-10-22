DIGG Price Tops $60,676.23 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $610,734.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $60,676.23 or 0.98313481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

