Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.78

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $284.78 and last traded at $281.79, with a volume of 10592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

