Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.39

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 6156025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

