Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.76. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 3,177 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

