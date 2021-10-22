Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.56

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.56 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 259879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

