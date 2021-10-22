SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from its Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased oil and gas prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.