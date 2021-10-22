Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Tutor Perini worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

