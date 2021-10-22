Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ChampionX worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after buying an additional 376,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,070,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 412,071 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX opened at $25.47 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.