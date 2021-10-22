Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 6,600 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

