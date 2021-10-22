M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

