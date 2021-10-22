Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

