M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,589,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

