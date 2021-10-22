M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UGI by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UGI by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in UGI by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.32 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

