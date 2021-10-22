Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $96,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

