Font (FONT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Font has a market cap of $988,567.66 and $3,248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Font Profile

FONT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

