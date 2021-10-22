Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.
UNP traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.29. 45,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
