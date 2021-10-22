Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

UNP traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.29. 45,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

