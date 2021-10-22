Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.250-$26.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $26.25 EPS.

WHR traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

