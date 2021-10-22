PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.67. 32,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.