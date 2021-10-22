Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $104,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,096,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

