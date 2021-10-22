Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,802,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,382,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

