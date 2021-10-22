MML Investors Services LLC Buys 514 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $113.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

