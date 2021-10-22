Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $218,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

