Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $973,000 Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.73% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000.

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.73 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

