Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

