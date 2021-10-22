Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Best Buy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

