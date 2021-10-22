Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,439,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

